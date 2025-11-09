Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 15,821 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after buying an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 943,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 42,459 shares valued at $1,155,114. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.