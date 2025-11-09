Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.55 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.24 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,033.63. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

