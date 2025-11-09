Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 398,526 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,526 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Virtu Financial worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

