Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,441 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 106.4% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Wall Street Zen cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

