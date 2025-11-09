Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 41,662 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,800,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,139,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 856,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 71.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 914,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 276.06, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $257,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $396,672.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,392. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.