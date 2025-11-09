Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 570 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,771 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,641,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

