Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 57,142 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,142 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 575.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 172,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 273,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,832,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

NOC opened at $569.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.08. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.