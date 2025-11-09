Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

