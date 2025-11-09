Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $18,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $617.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.94. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $397.33 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.94.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

