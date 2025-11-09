Stratos Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

