Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,393 DeFi Technologies Inc. $DEFT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEFT. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DEFT opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14. DeFi Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $551.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DeFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:DEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 137.53% and a net margin of 43.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

DeFi Technologies Profile

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

