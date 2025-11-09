Rosenblatt Securities Raises D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Price Target to $40.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

QBTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.53. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a current ratio of 42.99.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 124.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,769.35. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,372,080.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,801,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,331.10. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218,255 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,070,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at about $45,372,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% during the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 41.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,648,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.