CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. William Blair started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNA
Institutional Trading of CareDx
CareDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. CareDx has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.50.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareDx
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.