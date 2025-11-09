FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AppLovin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after purchasing an additional 992,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,849,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.64.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $619.93 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,159,138 shares of company stock worth $516,256,695. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

