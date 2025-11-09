DJE Kapital AG Purchases 92,126 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

DJE Kapital AG increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,884 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,126 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.3% of DJE Kapital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DJE Kapital AG owned approximately 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $51,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.36.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.49, for a total transaction of $8,437,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,519.74. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,475,608.64. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,989,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

