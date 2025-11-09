Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.48 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 20.6% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 11,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gentex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 225,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Gentex by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 490,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

