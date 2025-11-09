Trinity Industries (TRN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trinity Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Industries has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 3.83% 8.49% 1.25% Trinity Industries Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00 Trinity Industries Competitors 132 578 1004 66 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trinity Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trinity Industries presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 12.74%. Given Trinity Industries’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Trinity Industries pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Industries has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Industries and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $2.18 billion $138.40 million 22.52 Trinity Industries Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.84

Trinity Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Industries. Trinity Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trinity Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trinity Industries rivals beat Trinity Industries on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 109,295 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

