Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in LCNB Corporation $LCNB

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.07% of LCNB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. LCNB Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

