Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,776 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 582.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1,026.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $27.42 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

