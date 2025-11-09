RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,581 Shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF $EMSF

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 12.60% of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMSF. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EMSF opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -439.00 and a beta of 0.61. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (EMSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market companies fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also uses ESG criteria to identify companies better positioned to contribute to environmental and social sustainability.

