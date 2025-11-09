RWA Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $48.54.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

