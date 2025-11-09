Bank of Montreal Can Sells 54,913 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BOX were worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 692.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at $896,931. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,363,954.30. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

