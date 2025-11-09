RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 12.4%

NULV stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.