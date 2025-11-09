RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IVOG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $119.35 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.23 and a twelve month high of $124.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.