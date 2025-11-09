Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 9,131 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $737,318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,468,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,333,839 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

