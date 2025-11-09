RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.