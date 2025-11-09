Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.