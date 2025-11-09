First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 7.78% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $78.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3845 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

