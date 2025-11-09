Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 12,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

