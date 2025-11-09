Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $130.55. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $142.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

