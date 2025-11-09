Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $846.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $942.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $832.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

