36,000 Shares in Flywire Corporation $FLYW Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Flywire by 59.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Flywire by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 136,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $13.56 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -677.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flywire from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flywire to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

