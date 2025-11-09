Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.