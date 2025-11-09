2,647 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $294.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.32. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $464.25. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

