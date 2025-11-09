Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

