Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 146,876 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,876 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.