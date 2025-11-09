Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 697,539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $31,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $161.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average is $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $165.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

