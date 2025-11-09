Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,324 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 129,324 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of National Fuel Gas worth $26,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $58.98 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $456.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

