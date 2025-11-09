Fastenal Company $FAST Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 180.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.