Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $32.73 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,014 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Penumbra worth $32,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $258.50.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total value of $149,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,972.90. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $42,329.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,071.28. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,588,928 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

