Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,317 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Commerce Bancshares worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 67.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 109,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.64 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $440.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.