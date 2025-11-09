Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 213,327 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 419.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,327 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.31% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 375,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,334,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,360,000 after purchasing an additional 355,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,837,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 319,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80,676.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 299,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.40 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

