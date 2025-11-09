Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 153,244 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 883.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,244 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.