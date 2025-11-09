Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $34.51 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,961.32. This represents a 53.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Otis Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of OTIS stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.
Otis Worldwide Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
