Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 565 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 50.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,133,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after buying an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,069,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,456.53. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock worth $859,867 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.