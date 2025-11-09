Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,786 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 50.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Equitable by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,932. This represents a 20.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

