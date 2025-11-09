Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 158 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $83,533,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 198.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,746,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.25, for a total transaction of $1,793,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares in the company, valued at $58,272.50. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.34, for a total value of $4,953,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,955.54. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,935 shares of company stock worth $173,677,147. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.90.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $448.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.91. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

