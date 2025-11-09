Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 10.5% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 23.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 873,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,973,000 after purchasing an additional 195,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This represents a 47.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $115.80. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $309.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.83%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

