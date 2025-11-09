Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 7,833 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its stake in UBS Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 995,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,651,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

