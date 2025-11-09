Flossbach Von Storch SE Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Flossbach Von Storch SE lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,286,000 after buying an additional 604,120 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after purchasing an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,157,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,241,000 after purchasing an additional 521,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429 over the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.